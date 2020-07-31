COVID-19 surge? Warning light is flashing, UK PM Johnson says

COVID-19 surge? Warning light is flashing, UK PM Johnson says

Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to local people at the Canal Side Heritage Centr
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to local people at the Canal Side Heritage Centre in Beeston

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a recent uptick in infections was a "warning light" which means he has to hit the brakes on the easing of lockdown as he postponed the re-opening of close-contact services for at least two weeks.

"I've said throughout the pandemic that there would be fresh outbreaks," Johnson said at a news conference, asked if there could be a surge in infections.

"I said we would not hesitate to put on the brakes at the slightest sign that the numbers were going in the wrong direction. We're now seeing a warning light on the dashboard."

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said it wasn't sensible to think of the uptick in infections as a second wave.

Source: Reuters/aa

