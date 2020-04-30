Hopes rise in COVID-19 battle as US scientists hail remdesivir drug trial

WASHINGTON: US scientists on Wednesday (Apr 29) hailed a potential breakthrough in the coronavirus fight as a trial showed patients responding to antiviral drug remdesivir, fuelling global hopes for a return to normal.

The medical news was enough to propel a rebound on Wall Street even after data showed the pandemic had plunged the United States into its worst economic slump in a decade and Germany predicted its biggest recession since the aftermath of World War II.

In the first proof of successful treatment against the illness that has claimed more than 226,000 lives globally, a clinical trial of the drug remdesivir showed that patients recovered more than 30 per cent quicker than those on a placebo.



Dr Anthony Fauci, who oversaw the study, told reporters at the White House: "The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery."

Fauci, the veteran top US scientist in the fight against infectious diseases, likened the finding to the first retrovirals that worked, albeit with modest success, against HIV in the 1980s.

The trial, which involved 1,063 people across 68 locations in the US, Europe and Asia, showed that "a drug can block this virus", Fauci said.

Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health has said remdesivir could be available "within months". (Photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

Remdesivir failed in trials against the Ebola virus and a smaller study, released last week by the World Health Organization (WHO), found limited effects among patients in Wuhan, China, where the illness was first detected last year.

Senior WHO official Michael Ryan declined to weigh in on the latest findings Wednesday, saying he had not reviewed the complete study.

"I think a lot more data will come out," he told reporters.

"We are all hoping - fervently hoping - that one or more of the treatments currently under observation and under trial will result in altering clinical outcomes" and reducing deaths, he said.

The UN body said its emergency committee will meet on Thursday for the first time since it declared coronavirus an international emergency three months ago.

US President Donald Trump has assailed the WHO as not responding quickly or aggressively enough, although critics say he is trying to deflect from his own response.

US deaths from the virus this week reached 60,475 as of Wednesday night.



The United States has suffered the most deaths, with Britain's toll on Wednesday becoming the world's third worst at 26,097. More than 27,000 people have died in Italy.



UNPRECEDENTED CONTRACTION

The trial's main goal was to evaluate how long patients take to recover on versus off the drug - with three different categories of recovery: hospitalised but no longer needing oxygen; discharged from hospital but still limited in their home activities; and discharged from hospital with no limits on home activities.

Without numeric data it is hard to judge just how well patients did but Gilead's statement indicates there was an overall improvement over the placebo.

It is a Phase 3 trial, the final stage before any medication can receive regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Remdesivir belongs to a class of drugs that act on the virus directly, as opposed to controlling the abnormal and often lethal autoimmune response it causes.

Gilead Chief Executive said in a statement Saturday that if the drug was approved, 'we will work to ensure affordability and access so that remdesivir is available to patients with the greatest need' AFP/Olivier DOULIERY

It mimics one of the four building blocks of RNA and DNA and gets absorbed into the virus's genome, which in turn stops the pathogen from replicating.

The antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are also being widely used against COVID-19 on a so-called "compassionate basis" pending results from large trials, with early studies decidedly mixed.

Other therapies that are being studied include collecting antibodies from COVID-19 survivors and injecting them in patients, or harvesting antibodies from genetically-engineered mice that were deliberately infected.

Experts have warned that only a full-scale vaccine will allow the full removal of restrictions that put half of humanity under some form of lockdown.



But governments are increasingly loosening the more suffocating rules in the face of devastating impact on the global economy.

The United States announced that economic output collapsed 4.8 per cent in the first quarter, ending more than a decade of expansion.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, warned that economic activity will likely drop "at an unprecedented rate" in the second quarter - grim news for Trump as he seeks re-election.

US health authorities advise medical personnel facing a shortage of protective masks to use bandanas or scarves in an emergency AFP/Joseph Prezioso

Private sector economists are predicting a decline in growth by as much as 40 per cent in the quarter through June after at least 26 million people were thrown out of work.

It will take "some time to get back to anything nearly resembling full employment," Powell told reporters.



Germany, Europe's largest economy, has succeeded in holding off the devastating death tolls elsewhere - but still forecasts an overwhelming economic hit.

Germany "will experience the worst recession in the history of the federal republic" founded in 1949, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier warned, predicting that GDP would shrink by a record 6.3 per cent.

The International Labour Organization said half the global workforce - around 1.6 billion people - are in "immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed."

One of the worst-hit areas of the world economy is the aviation industry.

World air traffic suffered a massive drop of more than half in March compared with the same period last year, the "largest decline in recent history", the International Air Transport Association said.

US plane-builder Boeing announced plans to reduce its workforce by 10 per cent and slash production of its main airliners while European aviation giant Airbus also reported big losses.

