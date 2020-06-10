Trump administration sued over border restrictions related to COVID-19

NEW YORK: The Trump administration on Wednesday (Jun 10) faced its first legal challenge to a policy that has nearly halted the United States asylum system as well as admissions of migrants at the US border with Mexico.

A 16-year-old Honduran boy awaiting deportation from the US under a Trump administration order issued in March, which curtailed immigration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sued the US government in federal court in Washington DC late on Tuesday.

The minor, referred to as JBBP in court documents, is in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection and was scheduled to be deported, according to the complaint. A judge temporarily blocked the deportation on Tuesday night.

A Mar 20 order by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows agents to deport migrants apprehended at the border – including asylum seekers and unaccompanied children – without standard legal processes, arguing there is a risk they could spread the coronavirus in the US.

US immigration authorities have allowed only four migrants' claims for humanitarian protection to proceed since the order was issued, US Citizenship and Immigration Services data obtained by Reuters shows. More than 20,000 people, including minors, have been expelled without proceedings from the US under the order so far, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

The border expulsions rely on an obscure public health law which grants US officials authority to prohibit "persons and property" from entering the country in situations of "serious danger".

The order restricts the ability of migrants to claim asylum in the US and allows officials to deport those who cross the border "as rapidly as possible" to lower the risk of viral transmission.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) brought the lawsuit on behalf of JBBP, alleging the order violates the 2008 Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, which guarantees certain immigration processes to minors, as well as the public health law it cites as justification.

"The administration is free to go to Congress if it doesn't like the asylum laws," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, one of the organisations representing the minor in the case.

US Customs and Border Protection said it did not comment on pending litigation. The US Department of Justice and US Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

