Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, Trump says

REUTERS: Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 6) tweeted that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has led the president's effort to undo his election loss, tested positive for COVID-19.

Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus," Trump wrote, using his term for the coronavirus that has outraged Beijing.

The former New York mayor is considered part of a high-risk group.

He has been seen frequently without a mask - CNN showed film of him Thursday in Atlanta walking maskless down a hall chatting with several other people whose faces were uncovered - and other members of his legal team presumably have been exposed.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, has led Trump's legal team in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, also tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago. Andrew works in the White House as a public liaison assistant to Trump. Despite Andrew's diagnosis, Giuliani did not quarantine in order to assist Trump in his legal battles to contest the election.

In the past few weeks, Giuliani has traveled to battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona to appear at campaign events that aim to allege voter fraud in those states. However, judges in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan have all dismissed cases in recent weeks, citing lack of evidence.

Giuliani is the most recent member of Trump's team to test positive for COVID-19, with Trump himself contracting the virus in early October, followed by his chief of staff, press secretary, campaign manager and several advisers.

Many of them, including Giuliani, followed Trump's example, often ignoring health experts' guidance and attending White House and political events without masks.

David Gergen, a senior advisor in four US administrations, noted on CNN that while dozens of people around Trump had now contracted the virus, only one or two in Biden's camp had done so.

The lesson, Gergen said: "The cavalier attitude taken by the Trump people is only going to get you closer to catching this stuff...

"It's just as plain as it can be."



