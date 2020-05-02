Trump says tariffs on China 'certainly an option' as US COVID-19 death toll rises

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 1) raising tariffs on China is "certainly an option" as he considers ways to retaliate for the spread of COVID-19.

"A lot of things are happening with respect to China. We're not happy, obviously with what happened," Trump told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is a bad situation - all over the world, 183 countries. But we'll be having a lot to say about that. It's certainly an option. It's certainly an option."



Earlier in the week, Trump said the US might seek damages from China after the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, which started in Wuhan.



The death toll in the United States climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday (May 1) night, bringing the total number of fatalities to nearly 65,000.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8.30 pm Friday, with 64,789 deaths, a rise of three per cent from a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The US has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram