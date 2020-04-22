COVID-19: Trump to sign executive order on immigration on Wednesday

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, said in a tweet he would sign an executive order later on Wednesday (Mar 22) "prohibiting immigration" that he has said would protect US workers amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

As of late Tuesday, some questions remained unanswered as the Trump administration continued to work on the order, which the Republican president has said would temporarily suspend immigration to the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today. In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight - including for human trafficking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020





Some questions remained over the details of the order, the latest in a series of steps the Republican president has taken to clamp down on immigration, a signature election campaign issue that helped propel him to the White House in 2016.

The move could face obstacles, with some legal experts saying a broad, worldwide order curbing legal immigration would likely be challenged in court.

Critics have also said they view Trump's new policy as an effort to distract from his response to the coronavirus pandemic as he seeks re-election in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram