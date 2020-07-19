Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

World

Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

Turkish Airlines aircrafts are parked at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul
Turkish Airlines aircrafts are parked at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb 13, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Murad Sezer)

Bookmark

ISTANBUL: Turkey has suspended flights to Iran and Afghanistan as part of measures against the COVID-19 outbreak, the Transport Ministry said on Sunday (Jul 19). 

Iranian Presiden Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran, although health officials later sought to play down the estimate.

Turkish Airlines had gradually restarted international flights as of Jun 11.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark