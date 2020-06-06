COVID-19: UK health minister urges people not to attend large demonstrations

LONDON: British health minister Matt Hancock urged people on Friday (Jun 5) not to attend large anti-racism demonstrations because of the risk of the coronavirus.

Tens of thousands marched through central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis, and further demonstrations are planned over the weekend.

"I understand why people are deeply upset but we are still facing a health crisis and coronavirus remains a real threat," Hancock said at the government's daily news conference.

"So please, for the safety of your loved ones, do not attend large gatherings, including demonstrations of more than six people."

BAN ON EVICTING TENANTS EXTENDED

The British government also said on Friday it would extend a ban on evicting tenants from social or private rented accommodation in England and Wales by two months to Aug 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The government said the extension, which will take the total length of the moratorium to five months, would give greater protection to millions of renters who may be experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

"Eviction hearings will not be heard in courts until the end of August and no-one will be evicted from their home this summer due to coronavirus," housing minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement.

The government said landlords and tenants should work together and exhaust all possible options, such as flexible payment plans, to ensure cases only end up in court as an absolute last resort.

