UK lowers COVID-19 alert status as pressure on hospitals eases

LONDON: The chief medical officers of the United Kingdom lowered their COVID-19 alert level on Thursday )Feb 25), citing a gradual reduction in pressure on the health service.

"Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the four UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director agree that the UK alert level should move from level 5 to level 4 in all four nations," Britain's health ministry said in a statement.

Public health services in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland operate separately in most cases.

"The health services across the four nations remain under significant pressure with a high number of patients in hospital, however thanks to the efforts of public we are now seeing numbers consistently declining," the medical officers added.

