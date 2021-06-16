UK records 9,055 new COVID-19 cases, highest since February

LONDON: Britain reported its highest daily total of new COVID-19 infections since February, adding to signs that a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus first found in India is spreading.

The government reported a further 9,055 cases on Wednesday (Jun 16), the highest since Feb 25, and up by almost a fifth compared to a day earlier.

This week, Britain delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month, saying that the extra time would be used to speed up Britain's vaccination programme - already one of the world's furthest advanced.

Britain recorded another nine deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.



