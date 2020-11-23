US customer leaves US$3,000 tip for a beer as restaurant closes amid COVID-19

CLEVELAND: A customer left a US$3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked in Sunday (Nov 22), ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to US$7.02, Nighttown owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realised he left a whopping US$3,000".

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer's name because he thinks the man wouldn't want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff members were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture".

The United States recorded its 12th million COVID-19 case on Nov 21, with millions of Americans due to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.



The COVID-19 epidemic has claimed more than 255,000 lives in the United States - more than in any other nation - according to a Reuters tally.

The recent escalation has prompted more than 20 states to impose sweeping new restrictions this month to curb the coronavirus.



