US authorises Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday authorised Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation a third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

"The authorisation of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed more than half a million lives in the United States," said acting Food and Drug Administration director Janet Woodcock.



The Johnson & Johnson vaccine works with just one dose instead of two.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: Serious illness, hospitalisations and death. A study that spanned three continents found that one dose was 85 per cent protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness.



