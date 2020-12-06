Record US COVID-19 cases during holiday season

WASHINGTON: The United States notched a record number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the third day running.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed the world's worst-hit country – which has seen a dramatic virus resurgence in recent weeks – added nearly 230,000 new infections and 2,527 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday (Dec 5) alone.

For two weeks, the US has regularly topped 2,000 deaths per day, as it had in the spring at the height of the first wave of the country's outbreak.

US health officials warned of a surge after millions of Americans travelled to celebrate last week's Thanksgiving holiday despite pleas from authorities to stay home.

The coronavirus has now killed more than 1.5 million people and infected 66 million around the world since emerging in China last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Vast swaths of southern and inland California imposed new restrictions on businesses and activities Saturday as hospitals in the nation's most populous state face a dire shortage of beds.

Restaurants must stop on-site dining and theaters, hair salons and many other businesses must close in the sprawling reaches of San Diego and Los Angeles, along with part of the Central Valley, including Fresno.

Five counties in the San Francisco Bay Area were set to impose their own lockdowns Sunday.

California's statewide orders, which kick in whenever a region has less than 15 per cent capacity available in its intensive care units, allow critical infrastructure to stay open, including schools that have obtained waivers allowing them to hold in-person classes. Dental offices will also remain open.

Hospital officials issued bleak warnings about the potential for severe overcrowding, fearing that Thanksgiving gatherings seeded new outbreaks that are not yet showing in daily case counts.

It takes several days after someone is exposed to develop symptoms, and several more to get test results. Eventually, more severe cases will require hospitalisation.

