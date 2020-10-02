US Vice President Pence tests negative for COVID-19: Spokesman

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19, his spokesman said on Friday (Oct 2), hours after President Donald Trump announced he contracted COVID-19 and was under quarantine.

"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19.

"Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," spokesman Devin O'Malley said on Twitter.

A senior White House official told Reuters on Friday, that both leaders will work from separate residences.



The official, who declined to be named, said that Trump is "not incapacitated" but added that the two men's staff members would be kept separate as well, "out of an abundance of caution".

Trump confirmed in the early hours of Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he said in a tweet.



Physician to the president Sean Conley said the president will carry out his duties "without disruption" while recovering and said they would remain "within the White House during their convalescence".



