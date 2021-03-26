COVID-19 vaccinations expand to 138 countries; Chile is fastest per capita

REUTERS: At least 138 countries have started to vaccinate their people against COVID-19, with Chile currently moving at the fastest pace per capita among countries with populations of at least 1 million people.

The South American country has administered a daily average of 1,299 doses per 100,000 people in the past seven days, according to a Reuters analysis of vaccination data collected by the University of Oxford's Our World in Data.

Generally, richer and more developed countries have better access to vaccines as they have more efficient health care infrastructure to manufacture, acquire and administer doses.

About 62 per cent of people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine were from high income countries and at least 60 per cent were from Europe and North America, according to the Reuters analysis of the data. Excluded from the calculation are countries that only report total doses without specifying the number of people vaccinated.

Most COVID-19 vaccines require two doses, such as the ones developed by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer / BioNtech. The vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.

