COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end: WHO's Tedros

GENEVA: A vaccine against COVID-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday (Oct 6), without elaborating.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressing the end of a two-day meeting of its executive board on the pandemic, said: "We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope."

Nine experimental vaccines are in the pipeline of the WHO-led COVAX global vaccine facility that aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

