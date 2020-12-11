US FDA says it is working to authorise Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine fast

WASHINGTON: The United States Food and Drug Administration said on Friday (Dec 11) it was working rapidly to finalise and issue an emergency use authorsation for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Approval of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine should come within days, with the first Americans getting immunised as early as Dec 14 or Dec 15, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also said on Friday.

Azar, speaking on ABC News' Good Morning America programme, added that the FDA had informed the drugmaker it planned to move forward towards authorisation.

The federal government would also work with the company to get the vaccine shipped out, he added.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorise the shot for a country that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

Pfizer has asked that the two-dose vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, be approved for use in people aged 16 to 85.



The agency has also notified the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

The vaccine, which was shown to be 95 per cent effective in preventing the disease in a late-stage trial, was approved in Britain earlier this month, and people there began receiving the shots on Tuesday.

Bahrain and Canada have also authorised the vaccine, and Canada expects to start inoculations next week.

