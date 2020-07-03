COVID-19 vaccines to enter late-stage trial by end of July: Fauci

WASHINGTON: COVID-19 vaccine candidates will enter late-stage clinical studies by the end of the month, with others beginning in August, September and October, the United States government's top infectious diseases expert said on Thursday (Jul 2).

The news comes as Moderna, which is at the forefront of the country's vaccine development efforts, reiterated earlier in the day that a late-stage trial with 30,000 volunteers would begin this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We may be able to at least know whether we are dealing with a safe and effective vaccine by the early winter, late winter, (or) beginning of 2021," Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview to JAMA Network.

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Francis Collins, the director of the US National Institutes of Health, said the Trump administration's vaccine-acceleration program could generate a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine by year-end.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement