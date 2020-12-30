First known US case of highly infectious COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

WASHINGTON: Colorado has discovered a case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday (Dec 29), the first known case in the United States.

"Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B117, the same variant discovered in the UK," Polis said on Twitter.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram