White House says holding on to AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to give to Americans

WASHINGTON: The White House is holding onto some doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so they can be given to Americans quickly if authorised by the US health regulator, a top administration official said Friday (Mar 12).

AstraZeneca has produced doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, where it has yet to be approved. The vaccine developed with Oxford University has been authorised for use in the European Union and many countries.

Reuters reported this week that US officials told the EU not to expect shipments of the shot from the United States anytime soon.

"We have a small inventory of AstraZeneca so, if approved, we can get that inventory out to the American people," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said in a Friday press call.

The New York Times reported this week that tens of millions of doses have already been produced in the United States and are sitting in production facilities unused.

AstraZeneca said in February it expects its vaccine could receive US emergency use authorisation at the beginning of April and could immediately deliver 30 million doses to locations around the United States.

The US stance could jeopardise AstraZeneca’s attempts to come closer to delivering on its contractual obligation with the EU of 180 million doses in the second quarter.

AstraZeneca told the EU earlier this year it would cut its supplies in the second quarter by at least half to less than 90 million doses, EU sources told Reuters, after a bigger reduction in the first three months of the year.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the government will first give Americans COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world.

The United States has been one of the world leader in vaccine administration. It has distributed more than 130 million shots and administered nearly 100 million, according to federal data last updated on Thursday.

White House officials said on Friday that 65per cent of Americans over 65 years old have been given shots.

