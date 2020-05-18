Health ministers to call for independent evaluation of WHO's handling of COVID-19

GENEVA: Health ministers from around the world are expected to call for an independent evaluation of the World Health Organization's (WHO) handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during a WHO meeting on Monday (May 18).

Though they have opposing views of WHO's performance, China and the US are likely to join the consensus for an independent evaluation during a virtual meeting of the World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision-making body, diplomats said.

The call will be made in a resolution being pushed by the European Union and Australia at the Geneva-based WHO's annual two-day meeting, starting at 10am GMT (6pm, Singapore time).

The resolution text also calls for timely and equitable access to safe and efficacious diagnostics, medicines and vaccines against the disease which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide.

A fragile consensus emerged after more than a week of intense negotiations on the EU text, which could still change, the diplomats said.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said negotiations were ongoing and she did not want to pre-empt the outcome.



The resolution was "an important part of the conversation we started, and I am very grateful to the efforts of those in the European Union and those many drafters who have been part of the negotiations for the past few weeks", Payne told reporters.



"It looks like the resolution will be adopted. Politically speaking, there is agreement for now on an evaluation of the whole system and an investigation into the origin (of the virus), but not immediately," a European diplomat told Reuters.

"It is important we were able to agree to the resolution, everybody," he said.

China has strongly opposed calls for an international investigation into the pandemic but appeared more amenable to the resolution on Monday.

The EU resolution is supported by a host of countries including Australia – a vocal critic of WHO and of China – as well as Britain, Canada, India, Japan and Russia.

Names on a draft resolution seen by Reuters showed support from 116 of the 194 countries in the WHO.

Among the co-sponsors of the resolution are India, Japan, South Korea, an African group of 47 member countries, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Britain and Canada.



The text calls on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to initiate an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19, including the effectiveness of existing mechanisms "at the earliest appropriate moment".

It backed continued work, including through scientific "field missions," to identify the zoonotic or animal source of the virus and how it crossed the species barrier to reach humans.



XI TO ADDRESS MEETING VIA VIDEO

The EU resolution did not refer to China. The WHO and most experts said the virus is believed to have emerged in a market selling wildlife in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this month there is "a significant amount of evidence” the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, a charge China refutes.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman played down Australia's involvement in the resolution, attributing it solely to the EU, and said China was consulted on the content of the draft.

"China, along with other countries, took an active part in these consultations and agreed on the unifying of the text," the foreign ministry spokes person Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing in Beijing, though he stopped short of saying China supported the measure.



China's foreign ministry on Monday said it was premature to launch an investigation into the origins and spread of the coronavirus, and the ministry said President Xi Jinping would give a video speech during the WHO meeting's opening ceremony.

Australia, which has reported 99 COVID-19 deaths, said it wants to prevent a repeat of the pandemic that has paralysed economic activity around the world and is not looking to cast blame.

"I hope that China will participate," Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Monday as he welcomed building support for an inquiry.

Birmingham said he has been unable to schedule a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Zhong Shan, to discuss trade friction, including China's suspension of Australian beef imports and a dumping investigation into Australian barley that could see an 80 per cent tariff imposed on Tuesday.



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said he had not had a reply to his request for a call with his Chinese counterpart.



In Beijing, Zhong said the two countries were in communication.

"If the Australian trade minister wishes to contact his counterpart he should do it through the appropriate channel," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao said.

Last month, China's ambassador to Australia warned of a boycott by Chinese consumers if Australia pursued an investigation, prompting Australian ministers to accuse China of "economic coercion".

"JOIN CONSENSUS"

Referring to the resolution, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a media conference it was "natural that after such a significant event, we would want to take a look at what we should all have learned from this experience".



US Ambassador Andrew Bremberg said in a brief statement: "My hope is that we will be able to join consensus."

But diplomats said that they expected the US delegation, led by Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, to "dissociate" itself from at least two passages in the resolution, while stopping short of blocking consensus.

These sections involved reference to intellectual property rights for drugs and vaccines, and to continued provision of services for sexual and reproductive health during the pandemic, they said.

The contentious issue of Taiwan's participation in the assembly has been deferred to when the session resumes later this year, diplomats said.

Despite strong efforts, Taiwan did not get invited to this week's meeting following Chinese pressure, its foreign minister said on Monday, adding they had agreed to put the issue off until later this year.

