WHO Europe calls meeting on new coronavirus variant, regional head says

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) regional office for Europe will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain, its European chief said on Tuesday (Dec 22).

He did not give a date for the meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries, including Russia and several Central Asian nations. The region has registered nearly 24 million COVID-19 cases and more than 500,000 deaths.



"Limiting travel to contain spread is prudent until we have better info. Supply chains for essential goods & essential travel should remain possible," WHO Europe regional director Hans Kluge said on Twitter, urging increased preventive measures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the weekend, WHO Europe urged stronger action to contain the new strain and called on members to "increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses where possible and sharing of sequence data internationally, in particular, to report if the same mutations of concern are found".

Dozens of countries from India to Argentina have banned flights from Britain in fear of the new virus strain, which is reportedly 70 per cent more contagious.

The Geneva-based WHO has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, however, saying it was a normal part of a pandemic's evolution and praising Britain for detecting it.

In a statement on Tuesday, the WHO repeated that there was not yet enough information to determine whether the new variant could affect vaccine efficacy, saying researching was ongoing.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​