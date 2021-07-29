COVID app told nearly 690,000 to isolate in England, Wales

Almost 690,000 people in England and Wales were contacted by the official COVID-19 health app and advised to isolate after coming into contact with someone with the virus in the week to July 21, official data shows.

Businesses in all sectors have complained that they are struggling to maintain operations when so many staff have been told to stay at home to break the transmission. The government has said that some essential workers can now use daily testing to avoid having to isolate.

(Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)