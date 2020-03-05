Australia bans travellers from South Korea in bid to slow COVID-19

SYDNEY: Australia will ban the arrival of foreigners from South Korea and conduct enhanced screenings of travellers from Italy to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday (Mar 5).

Morrison said Australia will also extend the travel ban on foreigners arriving from mainland China and Iran.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It affords the best protection and enables us to slow down the rate of transmission," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Australia currently has 43 coronavirus infections, and two deaths linked to the virus.

On Thursday, South Korea reported 438 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 5,766. It also recorded three more deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram