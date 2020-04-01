Isolated and alone, Australians turn to pets during COVID-19 shutdown

SYDNEY: For Chris Moysa, a Sydney schoolteacher, the spread of coronavirus means long days at home without company. But like scores of other Australians, Moysa now has a new housemate after he adopted a cat named Fred.

"It’s just the companionship, having something around, makes you smile, they do stupid stuff," Moysa told Reuters as he strokes Fred, a white cat with black markings, who was looking for a new home after being in and out of foster homes.

"They hang out with you, they don't judge you, the love is unconditional so what's not to like."

Like in many countries, Australians have for weeks been told to stay home to fight coronavirus, which has more than 4,800 known cases and 21 deaths in the country.



A kitten sits in its enclosure at Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals New South Wales shelter in Sydney, Apr 1, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/James Redmayne)

A dog sits in its enclosure at Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals New South Wales shelter in Sydney, Apr 1, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/James Redmayne)

The social distancing measures have helped slow the spread, with the growth rate in new infections falling by nearly two-thirds in a week.

But it leaves many people isolated and lonely.

To fill the void, Steve Coleman, chief executive officer of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in New South Wales, said many people have turned to animals.

“In the weekend just gone we saw almost a 300 per cent increase in the adoptions across our state, which is just terrific," Coleman said.

Most cages at a normally packed animal shelter in Sydney are empty due to high demand for rescue pets. (Photo: AFP/Peter Parks)

"It's been really motivating to see many people turn to animals for some companionship over the next few weeks, if not months," Coleman said.

While many people were taking animals on a temporary basis, Coleman said it was still a much-needed service and often led to permanent arrangements.

"We call it a 'foster fail'. There are many people that endeavour to foster that end up not being able to return the animal because they've fallen in love with it," he said.

Most cages at a normally packed RSPCA shelter in Sydney were empty when AFP visited this week.

Lachlan Vaughan-Taylor, who adopted a blind cat called Pippa, said he and his partner were happy to have some extra company while isolating themselves at home.

Animal charity RSPCA NSW is considering an Uber-style delivery service to keep adoptions going during the health crisis in Australia. (Photo: AFP/Peter Parks)

"I know a lot of other people are completely alone, there's lots of animals here that need to be rescued," Vaughan-Taylor said.

"So if someone feels like coming down to get some company through this then maybe you'll meet your new best friend."

Restrictions limiting public gatherings mean prospective adopters can only attend the RSPCA's nine shelters in NSW by appointment, but demand is still strong, Coleman said.



The RSPCA is preparing for the possibility of more draconian measures that could stop people from visiting the shelter.

"Some of the things we might have to think about is potentially doing adoptions over the phone, if not through a digital platform of sorts and then think about potentially delivering animals to people to make sure that again, people are kept safe," Coleman said.

An Uber-style animal delivery service is also being considered to keep adoptions going during the health crisis.

