Amazon confirms first COVID-19 case among US employees

World

Amazon confirms first COVID-19 case among US employees

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SEATTLE, Washington: Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday (Mar 3) an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

The spokeswoman confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that all co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon's South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, had been informed.

READ: Amazon confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus

The company said on Sunday two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark