Iran closes schools in two cities over COVID-19: State TV

TEHRAN: Iran will close schools, universities and educational centres in two central cities to prevent a deadly coronavirus outbreak spreading, state TV reported on Saturday (Feb 22).

It said the shutdown would begin on Sunday and last two days in Qom, where two people have died from the virus, and a week in Arak.

Iran on Saturday reported one more death among 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the Islamic republic to five and infections to 28.



