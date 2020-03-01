12 new COVID-19 cases in the UK
LONDON: British health authorities said on Sunday (Mar 1) there had been 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Britain, bringing the total to 35.
Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter that three of those who tested positive were close contacts of a known case.
Six others had recently travelled from Italy, and two from Iran. One patient had no relevant travel, and authorities were investigating how they had caught the virus.
