12 new COVID-19 cases in the UK

LONDON: British health authorities said on Sunday (Mar 1) there had been 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Britain, bringing the total to 35.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter that three of those who tested positive were close contacts of a known case.

Six others had recently travelled from Italy, and two from Iran. One patient had no relevant travel, and authorities were investigating how they had caught the virus.

