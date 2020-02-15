US to evacuate Americans from quarantined ship in Japan: Embassy

FILE PHOTO: Cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama
FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a mask stands on the deck of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan on  Feb 13, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
TOKYO: The United States plans to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been held in quarantine at a Japanese port since early February, the US embassy said on Saturday (Feb 15).

Washington plans to send a plane to Japan for the evacuation on Sunday, it said in a letter to US citizens on board, adding that evacuees will still be required to undergo a further quarantine of two weeks following their arrival in the US.

Source: AFP/ga

