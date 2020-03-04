Italian government to close schools, universities to contain COVID-19: Report

Italian government to close schools, universities to contain COVID-19: Report

A woman and two masked girls walk on a street
A woman and two masked girls walk on a street in the small town of Bareggio near Milan, Italy on Feb 29, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)
ROME: The Italian government has decided to close schools and universities across the country until mid-March in a further attempt to contain the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Ansa news agency reported on Wednesday (Mar 4).

The government shuttered schools and universities in the worst-affected regions in northern Italy some 10 days ago and quarantined a handful of towns at the epicentre of the outbreak.

However, the contagion has spread, with at least 79 people dying and more than 2,500 infected.

Source: Reuters/ga

