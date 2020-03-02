New York state confirms first COVID-19 case: Governor Cuomo
NEW YORK: New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus test, Goveror Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter Sunday evening, calling on residents to remain calm and not have any "undue anxiety."
Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran. He said the woman is in quarantine in her home.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of novel coronavirus and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram