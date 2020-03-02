New York state confirms first COVID-19 case: Governor Cuomo

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York
FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York, U.S., September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
NEW YORK: New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus test, Goveror Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter Sunday evening, calling on residents to remain calm and not have any "undue anxiety."

Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran. He said the woman is in quarantine in her home. 


Source: Reuters/aa

