New Zealand extends COVID-19 lockdown by a week, to ease measures on Apr 27

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will extend the lockdown measures in place to beat the coronavirus by a week, after which it will move to a lower level of restrictions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Apr 20).

"New Zealand will move out of Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm on Monday Apr 27, one week from today," Ardern said in a news conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will then hold in Alert Level 3 for two weeks, before reviewing how we are tracking again, and making further decisions at Cabinet on May 11," she said.

The Pacific nation of 5 million introduced its highest, level 4 lockdown measures in late March, under which offices, schools and all non-essential services including bars, restaurants, cafes and playgrounds were shut down.

The measures were tougher than most other countries, including neighbouring Australia, and have proved largely effective in containing the outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just nine new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday and no new deaths, taking the total to 1,440 cases with 12 fatalities.

Ardern has said under alert level 3, businesses can reopen if they are able to provide contactless engagement with customers.

Shops, malls, hardware stores and restaurants will remain shut but can permit online or phone purchases.

Schools would be able to open partially up to year 10 but attendance would be voluntary. Funerals and weddings will be able to go ahead, but limited to 10 people.

