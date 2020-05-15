COVID-19 pandemic teleworking is straining families: EU study

BRUSSELS: The COVID-19 pandemic is placing unprecedented strain on families and working life, a European Union study showed on Friday (May 15), with more than a fifth of people who now work at home in households with younger children struggling to concentrate on their jobs.

The study by EU agency Eurofound, which seeks to improve living and working conditions, found that more than a third of people working in the 27-nation European Union had started teleworking as a result of the pandemic.

Of those, 26 per cent live in households with children under 12 and a further 10 per cent with children aged from 12 to 17. Of those living with younger children, 22 per cent reported difficulties in concentrating on their jobs all or most of the time.

That compared with 5 per cent of households with no children and 7 per cent with older children.

Mary McCaughey, Eurofound head of unit for information and communication, said the health and economic implication of the pandemic were understandably dominating the thoughts of the public and policymakers.

"However, the toll this pandemic has taken on family life cannot be ignored. Parents are facing unprecedented challenges, particularly now that most cannot avail of childcare services, and many are required to supervise schooling at home," she said.

