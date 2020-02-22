Second death in Italy from COVID-19: Report

ROME: A second person in Italy has died from complications from the new coronavirus, Italian news agency ANSA said on Saturday (Feb 22).

The death of a woman in the northern region of Lombardy follows that of a 78-year-old man who died on Friday. The victim was a female resident in Milan's Lombardy region, ANSA said.



There are 30 cases reported so far as the outbreak spreads in the north of the country.

The new wave of cases in Italy's northern regions have triggered shut-downs of shops, offices and community centres.



