COVID-19: Trump says he will not cancel August Republican Convention

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Mar 26) that he would not cancel the Republican National Convention in August in Charlotte, North Carolina, because of the coronavirus.

In an interview on Fox News, Trump said he believed the country will have rebounded from the coronavirus outbreak by then. "We're not going to cancel," Trump said. "I think we're going to be in great shape long before then."

