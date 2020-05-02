Trump says tariffs on China 'certainly an option'
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 1) raising tariffs on China is "certainly an option" as he considers ways to retaliate for the spread of the COVID-19 out of Wuhan, China.
"A lot of things are happening with respect to China. We're not happy, obviously with what happened. This is a bad situation - all over the world, 183 countries. But we'll be having a lot to say about that. It's certainly an option. It's certainly an option," Trump told reporters.
