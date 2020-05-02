Trump says tariffs on China 'certainly an option'

World

Trump says tariffs on China 'certainly an option'

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for Camp David from the White House in
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to depart for a weekend at Camp David from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 1) raising tariffs on China is "certainly an option" as he considers ways to retaliate for the spread of the COVID-19 out of Wuhan, China.

"A lot of things are happening with respect to China. We're not happy, obviously with what happened. This is a bad situation - all over the world, 183 countries. But we'll be having a lot to say about that. It's certainly an option. It's certainly an option," Trump told reporters.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark