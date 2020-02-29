US reports third COVID-19 case of unknown origin

LOS ANGELES: US health officials on Friday (Feb 28) reported a third case of the new coronavirus transmitted to a person who did not travel overseas or come in contact with anyone known to be ill, indicating the disease was spreading in the country.

Authorities said the new case concerned a person living in the western state of Oregon. The adult patient, who has been hospitalized, was known to have had contact with people at an elementary school.

Two other similar cases have been reported in neighboring California this week.

