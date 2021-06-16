Crew members on Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas test positive for COVID-19

REUTERS -Eight crew members aboard Royal Caribbean Group's Odyssey of the Seas cruise liner tested positive for COVID-19, Michael Bayley, chief executive of the company's international unit, wrote in a Facebook post late on Tuesday (Jun 15).

The company would delay Odyssey's inaugural sailing to Jul 31 from Jul 3, Bayley said, adding a simulation cruise, originally scheduled for late June will also be rescheduled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six of the eight people who tested positive were asymptomatic and two had mild symptoms, Bayley said.

The news comes after two people tested positive on one of Royal Caribbean's Celebrity cruises last week.

