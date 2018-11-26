Crimean court detains Ukrainian sailor captured by Russia for two months - TASS

MOSCOW: A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered the first of 24 Ukrainian navy sailors captured by Russia to be detained for two months, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The sailors were detained on Sunday when Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels off the Crimean coast.

Russia accuses the sailors of illegally entering its territorial waters.

