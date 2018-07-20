Cristiano Ronaldo leaves US$23,000 tip at Greek hotel: Report

LISBON: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo left a whopping US$23,200 tip at a Greek luxury hotel during a holiday in the Mediterranean with his family, according to various media reports.

The footballer posted pictures of him and his family on Instagram last Friday (Jul 13), shortly after Portugal's exit from the World Cup.



Ronaldo was so impressed by the service at the Costa Navarino resort in the Peloponnese region of Greece that he claimed he could not leave without rewarding them, said the Daily Mail.



The 33-year-old also requested for the tip to be split among the hotel employees.

An Instagram post showed Ronaldo dining with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and friends at a restaurant in the resort, with the caption: "Lovely moments!"



According to Forbes, Ronaldo earned about US$108 million in 2017 - a figure that includes earnings from off-the-field endorsements.

Ronaldo's income from his previous club Real Madrid was reportedly about US$650,000 a week, meaning the tip he left for hotel staff was less than 1 per cent of his monthly income.

After his Greek holiday, Ronaldo flew to Turin to officially seal his move to Juventus on a four-year deal worth about US$116 million.

