Croatia's Deputy PM Dalic resigns over Agrokor - PM Plenkovic

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister Martina Dalic resigned on Monday under pressure from opposition groups who said she faced a conflict of interest over her handling of a restructure for the largest firm in the Balkans, Agrokor .

ZAGREB: Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister Martina Dalic resigned on Monday under pressure from opposition groups who said she faced a conflict of interest over her handling of a restructure for the largest firm in the Balkans, Agrokor .

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a news conference she accepted the resignation. Dalic, who is also economy minister, denied wrongdoing.

Advertisement

She was key to government efforts to streamline the restructure of the food group that in April 2017 was put under state-appointed management in an effort to save it from bankruptcy.

Agrokor has some 60,000 staff but was weighed down by debt accrued during an ambitious expansion drive.

The ruling conservative-led coalition is rattled by an email leak last week that showed 2017 correspondence between Dalic and financial and legal experts in which she consulted while preparing an emergency law to save Agrokor from bankruptcy.

Some of the experts were later engaged as consultants in the restructuring process for hefty fees, prompting an opposition complaint about conflict of interest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have done nothing wrong nor illegal but the perception, which in the politics matters, is as it is," Dalic told reporters.

"I don't want to be burden to the government. I expect the relevant bodies to investigate who revealed the fragments of the email correspondence which is against the law," she said. It is not yet clear who will replace Dalic.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)