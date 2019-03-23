Cruise ship adrift off Norway to evacuate 1,300 passengers

OSLO: A cruise ship has suffered engine failure in windy conditions off the west coast of Norway and its 1,300 passengers will be evacuated, Norwegian police said on Saturday (Mar 23).

The maritime rescue service said the Viking Sky was drifting towards land and had sent out a mayday signal.

The ship belongs to Viking Ocean Cruises, part of the Viking Cruises group founded by Norwegian billionaire Torstein Hagen. According to the company website, its passenger capacity is 930.

Helicopters and vessels were headed towards the area and facilities to receive passengers were being prepared on land, the rescue service added.

Wind was blowing at a speed of 38 knots, police told Norwegian newspaper VG.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

