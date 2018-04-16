Cuba brings forward assembly session to select president - media

HAVANA: Cuba is bringing forward the start of the national assembly session where a new president to succeed Raul Castro will be selected, Cuban state-run Radio Rebelde said on Monday.

The assembly had originally been set to meet on Thursday but will now meet on Wednesday.

"This decision has been adopted to facilitate the development of the steps that a session of such importance requires," Radio Rebelde wrote on its website.

(Reporting by Nelson Acosta and Sarah Marsh)