Cuba proposes Miguel Diaz-Canel to replace Castro as president

Cuba on Wednesday proposed Miguel Diaz-Canel as sole candidate to replace Raul Castro as president, which will make him the island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959 revolution.

HAVANA: Cuba on Wednesday proposed Miguel Diaz-Canel as sole candidate to replace Raul Castro as president, which will make him the island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959 revolution.

The proposal is subject to a vote later in the day by the national assembly and the result will be formally announced on Thursday. Such votes are usually unanimously or nearly unanimously ratified.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)