Cuba proposes Miguel Diaz-Canel to replace Castro as president

World

Cuba on Wednesday proposed Miguel Diaz-Canel as sole candidate to replace Raul Castro as president, which will make him the island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959 revolution.

FILE PHOTO: Cuba's First Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel stands in line before casting his vote during an election of candidates for the national and provincial assemblies, in Santa Clara, Cuba March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alejandro Ernesto/Pool/File Photo

The proposal is subject to a vote later in the day by the national assembly and the result will be formally announced on Thursday. Such votes are usually unanimously or nearly unanimously ratified.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Source: Reuters

