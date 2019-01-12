Cuba tourist bus crash kills three locals, four foreigners

HAVANA: A bus crash in eastern Cuba killed three locals and four foreigners and left another five passengers in critical condition, state-run provincial radio station Radio Guantanamo reported on Friday.

Two Argentine women, a German woman and a French man were among those killed in the accident on Thursday, Radio Guantanamo said. Of the 40 passengers on the bus that crashed on a scenic but hazardous stretch of road between the eastern towns of Baracoa and Guantanamo, 22 were foreigners.

Thirty-one of the injured were being treated at the local hospital. The report did not specify if foreigners were among those in critical condition.

Witnesses told state-run Cuban News Agency that the driver had tried to overtake another vehicle but lost control on the wet road, resulting in the bus flipping over.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Nelson Acosta; Editing by Dan Grebler)