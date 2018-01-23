Cuban teen with 4.5kg facial tumour dies after surgery

MIAMI: A Cuban teenager who went to the United States to have a huge facial tumour removed has died days after he underwent surgery, the Miami Herald reported on Monday (Jan 22).

Fourteen-year-old Emanuel Zayas suffered from a disorder called polyostotic fibrous dysplasia and arrived in Florida last November to have the tumour removed.

The tumour, while benign, covered his face and threatened to suffocate him due to the pressure being put on his trachea, said the Miami Herald. Surgeons operated to remove the tumour and rebuild Zayas’ nose.

The operation at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami took 12 hours, and according local news reports, Zayas' surgeon said there were “positive signs” of recovery.

But according to CTV, Zayas’ condition worsened over the weekend when he developed kidney and lung failure.

“Our condolences and prayers for Emanuel’s family and the loss of a very brave young man,” Dr Robert E Marx, the chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the University of Miami Health System, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Another angel has arrived in heaven.”

Marx told NBC Miami: “Apparently, the physiologic stress of the surgery was too much for his compromised anatomy to overcome.”

The Zayas family has donated his remains to science in order to foster additional learning about the disorder that killed him, the Miami Herald reported.