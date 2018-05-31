Czech caretaker PM Babis says to be appointed as PM again on June 6

Czech caretaker PM Babis says to be appointed as PM again on June 6

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, ruling in a caretaker capacity, will be appointed government leader again on June 6, he said on Thursday after meeting President Milos Zeman.

EU summit in Brussels
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Babis's ANO party has struck a deal to form a new government coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats. The deal still awaits approval by Social Democrat members and would also require the parliamentary votes of the far-left Communist party.

ANO had failed to win parliamentary confidence for its current minority one-party government in January. Babis told reporters he expected a new confidence vote to take place after July 10.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

