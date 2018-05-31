Czech caretaker PM Babis says to be appointed as PM again on June 6

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, ruling in a caretaker capacity, will be appointed government leader again on June 6, he said on Thursday after meeting President Milos Zeman.

Babis's ANO party has struck a deal to form a new government coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats. The deal still awaits approval by Social Democrat members and would also require the parliamentary votes of the far-left Communist party.

ANO had failed to win parliamentary confidence for its current minority one-party government in January. Babis told reporters he expected a new confidence vote to take place after July 10.

