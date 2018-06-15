Czech centre-left party approves joining coalition, new government close

The Czech centre-left Social Democrats were expected to announce on Friday that their members had agreed to form a cabinet with the dominant centrist ANO group, ending more than eight months of stalemate after an inconclusive election.

PRAGUE: Members of the Czech centre-left Social Democrat party have voted to join a coalition with the dominant centrist ANO group which would end more than eight months of stalemate after an inconclusive election.

Social Democrat chief Jan Hamacek said on Friday in an announcement streamed on Facebook that 58.5 percent of over 11,000 of votes cast in a party referendum were in favour of the plan, defeating dissenters who objected to joining a government led by ANO chief Andrej Babis who is facing a fraud investigation.

Advertisement

Hamacek was due to comment on the decision at a news conference later on Friday.

Babis, who is being investigated by police looking into the alleged abuse of a 2 million euro EU subsidy a decade ago, has struggled to find anyone to team up with him in power since his party won nearly 30 percent of the vote in October.

He has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the inquiry as a plot against him.

An ANO-CSSD government would have 93 votes in the NATO member's 200-seat lower house and would have to rely on support from the anti-NATO, pro-Russian Communist party to survive the confidence vote that always takes place in the month after a cabinet is appointed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Communists have indicated they would vote for the cabinet, although Babis has refused to bow to some of their policy demands such as scaling back participation in NATO foreign military missions.

Babis has pledged to keep the country on a firmly pro-Western course despite the pending deal with the Communists, who have had no part of national government since their totalitarian rule ended in 1989.

On Friday, the Communist leadership approved a list of conditions for the party's support for the cabinet, including protection of natural resources and growth in minimum wage and pensions. The party said it would make a final decision on whether to back the government by the end of June.

Babis has already promised to raise wages in the public sector and boost infrastructure investments while cutting taxes. The country ran public finance surpluses in the past two years, allowing looser fiscal policy.

The Communists will have an ally in pro-Russian President Milos Zeman in pushing the government's direction in areas such as energy where the next cabinet is due to decide on enlarging two existing nuclear power plants. The deal, worth billions of dollars, would be Czech Republic's biggest investment and Russia is a leading contender for participation in the project.

Zeman, who formally appoints cabinet members, has shown he would also try to influence personnel issues. He has objected to the nomination of a pro-European Social Democrat member as foreign minister.

Babis has served as prime minister in a caretaker capacity since his first, one-party cabinet lost a confidence vote in January.

He has said he would bring proposed list of ministers to Zeman on Sunday, while the new cabinet could be formed by the end of June and would seek a confidence vote after July 9.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Toby Chopra)