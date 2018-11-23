Czech government survives confidence vote - Reuters vote count

PRAGUE: The Czech government on Friday survived a parliamentary vote of no-confidence called by the opposition to dismiss centre-left Prime Minister Andrej Babis over a fraud investigation.

The motion fell short of the 101 needed in the 200-seat lower house, according to Reuters vote count. The result was expected after the centre-left Social Democrats, partner of Babis's ANO in the minority administration, and the far-left Communists both refused earlier this week to vote with the opposition.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka)